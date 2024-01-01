Laith Al-Qasem
CEO of the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund
Latest
How To Become A Good Lead Investor For A Startup
Lead investors play a crucial social, and obviously, economic role for a startup's launch into a market.
Three Myths About The MENA Entrepreneurship Ecosystem
Working and communicating in a structured manner creates a shared responsibility and accountability in an ecosystem that if all parts are working together, can be greater than the sum of its parts.