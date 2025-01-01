Bio

Laurie Drummond is the Founder of Sisterhood Collective, a global community for women over 35 designed to help them reset, reconnect, and thrive. A former Australian Army soldier turned entrepreneur, mentor, and speaker, Drummond has built businesses across fitness, wellness, hospitality, and media while mentoring entrepreneurs worldwide.

Her career has spanned 13 years in the military, high-threat advisory roles in Iraq, and seven years as a global business mentor, before launching multiple ventures, including co-founding Functional Fitness UAE.

Drawing on her lived experience in male-dominated industries, her passion for intentional living, and her belief in the power of women backing women, Drummond created Sisterhood Collective to provide a safe, supportive space where women can gain clarity, confidence, and momentum at every stage of life.