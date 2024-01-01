Lindred Greer
Professor, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan
Lindy has published in top management and psychology research outlets such as Academy of Management Journal, Organization Science, Journal of Applied Psychology, Science, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, among others. Her work has also been covered in well-known media outlets including the New York Times, Forbes, and Fast Company. She has received awards for her research from the Academy of Management and American Psychological Association, and she was recently named one of the Top 40 under 40 Business School Professors by Poets and Quants.
Lindy is currently an Associate Editor at the Academy of Management Journal, on the boards of six of the top management and psychology journals, and has served on the boards of professional associations such as the International Association of Conflict Management and the Conflict Management Division of the Academy of Management.
Lindy received her B.S. from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and her Ph.D. in social and organizational psychology from Leiden University in the Netherlands. She joined the team at Ross in 2019.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Secret To Agile Teams: Three Hacks To Use Hierarchy To Accelerate Team Agility
A clear hierarchy -with a strong leader- allows teams to know when to flatten out to ideate or fall into rank to get things done quickly- and that starts to look like true agility!
Why Remote Work Makes Teams (And Leaders) Better
The silver lining of this is that these difficulties in going remote will force companies to take a more intentional approach to people dynamics than they did when operating in person, and this will only make companies more effective when in-person operations resume again.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-