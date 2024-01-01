Loredana Matei
Founder and Executive Director, Jensen Matthews
Loredana Matei is the founder and Executive Director of Jensen Matthews, a PR agency based in Dubai. Loredana is an international communications professional with 11 years of experience in Europe, Middle East and Asia.
Latest
Shifting PR Priorities: From Press Releases To Value-Driven Partnerships
In a rather optimistic prediction, 2018 may be the year when the press release will slowly die under the knife of a story-driven audience.
Five Ways To Anticipate A Reputation Or Communication Crisis
Communication is the most used and the most common business tool we all have access to, and it is the unofficial way to make or break our deals.
