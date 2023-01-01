Luke Cunningham
Founder and Managing Director, Blueguard
Luke Cunningham, founder and Managing Director of Blueguard, the UAE's leading water safety and first aid company, is a visionary on a mission to improve water safety standards in the MENA region by empowering organisations and individuals with technology, skills and confidence to save lives. His unwavering dedication and passion have propelled him to the forefront of the industry, where he works to ensure that everyone has the knowledge and skills necessary to enjoy the water safely.
