Manish Jeswani
Managing Director, Eaters LLC
Manish Jeswani is the Managing Director of Eaters LLC and Franchise Rights owner of 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How To Bring An International Franchise To The UAE: The 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria Story
Choosing a brand simply isn't enough: you need to know the ins and outs of the brand you wish to open outlets for.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-