Marita Mitschein
Managing Director, SAP Training and Development Institute
Marita Mitschein is Managing Director of the SAP Training and Development Institute, where she drives the Startup Focus Program for the MENA region and supports local youth to thrive in the digital economy.
Latest
Supporting Startups To Drive Middle East's Digital Economy Innovation
Faced with the twin challenge of 100 million young people entering the Middle East and North Africa labor market by 2020, and a rapidly changing business environment in the digital transformation era, many countries are encouraging startup incubators and accelerators to support innovative companies.
