Mark Rofe

Digital Marketing Manager, Blue Beetle

Mark Rofe is a digital marketing manager at Blue Beetle, a Dubai-based web development and digital marketing agency. Mark as been working in the digital marketing industry for six years, helping startups, SMEs and global brands to grow and succeed online.

Latest

Marketing

Five Digital Marketing Tips For F&B Outlets To Up Their Game

While restaurant goers are still ultimately seeking the same qualities to receive a positive dining experience, the internet and technology has fundamentally changed how consumers are behaving and their decision making processes.

