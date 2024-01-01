Marouane Al Mandri
Marouane Al Mandri is currently working as a staff writer at BNC Publishing. Based in Dubai, Marouane has a bachelor’s degree in international relations with a minor in business administration, and he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in media and communication, with a focus on journalism.
