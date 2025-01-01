Maryam A. Hassani
Maryam A. Hassani is the co-founder and CEO of Zealous, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered networking tool for goal-driven individuals to find, meet, and stay connected with their professional network at their preferred time and place.
Growth Strategies
Minding Your Ps and Qs (and Cultural Cues): Effective Business Communication In The MENA
When it comes to closing business deals in the MENA, always think about craftsmanship, as constructing professional bonds works the same way.
Growth Strategies
Five Steps To Build Your Entrepreneurial Community In The MENA
Entrepreneurs should be clear on their networking goals, and pay attention to what others say, using the tools available to ensure each interaction is intentional and meaningful.