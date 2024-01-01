Founder and CEO of Gellify Middle East
Massimo Cannizzo is a C-level senior advisor, executive, and entrepreneur. He specializes in the space of innovative technologies across multiple industries and countries. Cannizzo, before starting his venture with Gellify Group
, recently served in roles of Global Data Strategy Lead at Accenture Strategy, as well as the Tech and Digital Consulting Lead for South Europe and Middle East in Accenture Consulting. Cannizzo began his 28-year career with a five-year tenure in aerospace systems in the US and Europe. He then joined Accenture, where he drove innovation and transformation programs in multiple European countries and different industries, including telecommunication, banking, insurance, energy, public services and retail. Cannizzo graduated in 1992 with a master’s degree in Telecommunication Engineering at the University of Rome. He is a father of three children and has resided in Dubai, UAE since 2012.