Maurice Tanas
Head of Partnerships, CAFU
Maurice Tanas is the Head of Partnerships at CAFU, a Dubai-born startup and technology-enabled car service designed entirely around the needs of the consumer, transforming the way a car is run and operated.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Driving The Future: How Partnerships Are Furthering The Connected Car Industry In The MENA Region
Globally, the connected car industry is growing at a fast pace. Valued at US$63.03 billion in 2019, it is now projected to reach $225.16 billion by 2027
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach