Member, Young Arab Leaders, and founder and CEO, WebQuest DMCC

Mazen Aloul, an active member of Young Arab Leaders, is the founder and CEO of WebQuest DMCC, a digital agency based in Dubai that specializes in search engine optimization in English and Arabic. He has worked with hundreds of websites over the past six years, including some of the largest across the MENA region. He has also worked with the Ministry of Education in the UAE to teach programming to high-school students, forming the UAE National Youth Programming Team that participated in the International Programming Olympics.