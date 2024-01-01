Mazen Aloul
Member, Young Arab Leaders, and founder and CEO, WebQuest DMCC
Mazen Aloul, an active member of Young Arab Leaders, is the founder and CEO of WebQuest DMCC, a digital agency based in Dubai that specializes in search engine optimization in English and Arabic. He has worked with hundreds of websites over the past six years, including some of the largest across the MENA region. He has also worked with the Ministry of Education in the UAE to teach programming to high-school students, forming the UAE National Youth Programming Team that participated in the International Programming Olympics.
How Dubai's Lockdown Affected User And Search Behavior On The Internet
Looking at the shift in the days and times that people are browsing the internet, this could help one decide on the best times to run digital advertising campaigns or publish social media posts.
