Member of the Founding Team, Earlybird Digital East Fund

Mehmet Atici, a member of the founding team at Earlybird Digital East Fund, has been covering Central Eastern Europe and Turkey. The latest fund size is US$150m. The team's previous and current portfolio companies include PropertyFinder, Trendyol, Yemeksepeti, Gittigidiyor, Peak Games, Grupanya, Hazelcast, Obilet. Mehmet graduated summa cum laude from Bogazici (Bosphorus) University Computer Science Department.