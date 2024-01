Chair of IABC’s Mentoring Task Force

Michael Ambjorn is theChair of IABC’s Mentoring Task Force, and an SCMP . He provides 1:1 advice to Chairs, Chief Executives, and senior leaders on strategy, change and turnarounds. He is particularly interested in how strategic alignment can focus people– enabling renewal and growth. With his colleagues at AlignYour.Org , he facilitates strategy for organizations that want to enable all their people to put a shoulder to the wheel.