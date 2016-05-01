Mike Hoff
CEO of MHC Consulting and Regional Group Manager of The Alpha Group
Latest
Four Ways To Keep Your Team Committed When Your Enterprise Is In A Crisis
If you have a culture where employees enjoy coming to work, and are fully involved/consulted in the company's growth plan, then they will be more committed to seeing the company perform and survive in any situation.
Here's What Your Business Should Focus On As It Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic
Three key areas businesses to focus on in these unprecedented times.
Five Ways To Inspire Your Team For A Successful 2017
As a result, your actions and behavior determine your team's success. Here are five ways to inspire your team in 2017.
Opportunities for UAE SMEs in 2016: Are You Ready For Expo 2020?
SMEs represent almost 94% of the total number of companies operating in the UAE, with 400,000 SMEs contributing 60% to the nation's GDP- a figure that is expected to increase to 70% by 2021.
Five Tips For An Effective Quarterly Planning Session
Not only is it a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the previous quarter, but such session also offer a chance to review the annual strategy and plan for the next quarter of the year.
Five Benefits A Professional Coach Can Bring To You (And Your Organization)
While you may not be able to figure out the details on your own, a professional coach empowers, engages and aligns your top team towards achieving strategic goals, asking questions that you may not have even thought of.
