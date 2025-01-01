Bio

Milad Monshipour is a passionate tech entrepreneur and bold innovation strategist known for building game-changing ventures in some of the world’s most complex markets. From taking Iran’s first tech startup to IPO, to now reshaping how real estate is bought and sold through AI, Milad’s founder journey is anything but ordinary.

He is currently the Founder and CEO of AIR (AI Realtor), an ambitious AI-powered real estate brokerage based in the UAE that’s reimagining the future of property transactions. With AIR, Milad is bringing to life his next big vision: to eliminate the friction, inefficiency, and confusion of real estate through intelligent digital journeys, starting in Dubai, and expanding globally.

With a career that spans global consultancy and high-growth entrepreneurship, Milad’s professional journey began at Booz Allen Hamilton in the UAE, where he advised leading government entities like ADNOC and Masdar City on national transformation, innovation, and infrastructure development. He later joined Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Bain & Company, working across North America with Fortune 500 clients on strategic growth and operational transformation.

But his true calling was building, not advising.

Milad returned to his home country of Iran to co-found TAPSI, a ride-hailing platform that scaled to over 30 million passengers, 2.5 million drivers, and 500,000+ daily rides. Under his leadership, TAPSI became the first tech company in Iran to go public via IPO, making history and setting a new precedent for the region’s startup ecosystem. The company was later successfully acquired by Golrang Industrial Group, delivering up to 8.5x returns to investors - a rare, full-cycle exit story in the Middle East tech landscape.

Milad holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from HEC Paris, one of Europe’s leading business schools. Today, he continues to channel his passion for innovation into building scalable, AI-driven solutions that address real-world needs, starting with the real estate sector in the UAE and beyond.