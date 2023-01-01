Co-founder and CEO, Fuze

Mo Ali Yusuf is the co-founder and CEO of Fuze, a pioneering digital assets infrastructure platform. Fuze helps financial services providers to strategize, organize, and implement digital assets infrastructure, and quickly, securely launch world-class products.

Mo spearheads efforts at Fuze, which received a record-breaking seed funding of US$14 million in Q3 2023, the largest of its kind for a digital assets infrastructure startup in MENA. He is deeply committed to leveraging the power of financial technology to drive positive change in individuals, communities, and businesses across the globe.

In addition to his role at Fuze, Mo is also the Co-Chair of the MENA Fintech Association’s Digital Assets Working Group. Prior to launching Fuze, Mo held leadership positions at some of the most prominent fintech and finance companies in the world, including Checkout.com, Visa, Booz & Company, and Emirates NBD. He was also the founder of two fintech startups.

During his time at Booz & Co., Mo served as an advisor to SAMA, the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, where he played a key role in developing strategies for eCommerce and payment systems. He holds a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from a Canadian University and an MBA from the prestigious London Business School. Mo's impressive background and deep expertise in fintech and digital assets make him a highly sought-after thought leader and speaker at industry events worldwide.