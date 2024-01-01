Mohammed Al-Ayouti
Managing Director, Vodafone Ventures Egypt
Mohammed Al-Ayouti is an intrapreneur at Vodafone Egypt, where he has been exploring new frontiers for the company since 2008. He launched and leads Vodafone Ventures Egypt, Vodafone’s VC arm, to support and harness the local tech startup ecosystem. Mohammed is a passionate about entrepreneurship in Egypt, with a mobile-centric bias. Previously, played a role in the advancement of mobile data in Egypt, by creating Vodafone's mobile Internet unit, and driving it to market-leading success by launching data plans, smartphones, apps, and digital platforms. An entrepreneur at heart, Mohammed acquired 10 years of local Internet industry know-how as an entrepreneur, and holds a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Cairo University.
The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment
Vodafone Ventures Egypt, Managing Director Mohammed Al-Ayouti shares his views on whether startups need to have a presence at conferences.
What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Mohammed Al-Ayouti, Managing Director, Vodafone Ventures Egypt
Mohammed Al-Ayouti, Managing Director, Vodafone Ventures Egypt on what he looks for in startups and entrepreneurs vying for funding.
