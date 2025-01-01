Bio

Mohammed Al Falasi is a UAE-based entrepreneur with extensive experience in Dubai Government and KPMG. His career blends his expertise in business with a strong passion for health and wellness, driving real estate, F&B, and hospitality ventures on an international scale.

Mohammed founded Saddle in 2017, followed by Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, established in 2020.

He is also the co-founder of RePresent, a leading UAE-based destination design, implementation, and management company.



As a member of the Dubai Chamber, he actively supports diverse business communities across the UAE. He writes and speaks about entrepreneurship, hospitality, and brand expansion.