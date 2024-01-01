Muhammad Younas

General Manager, Talentera

Muhammad Younas is General Manager at Talentera, the #1 ATS Provider in the Middle East, and a product of Bayt.com. Talentera powers more than 250+ companies’ career portals in the region. Younas can be contacted at younas@talentera.com.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Start Off On The Right Foot: Strategies For Effective Talent Onboarding

Your employee's first 100 days at your enterprise can make all the difference in how they perceive you as an employer.

Growth Strategies

10 Features Every Career Portal Should Have Today

Murch like making your next hire, choosing career portal solution needs (and demands) careful analysis.

Growth Strategies

Seven Ways To Make Your Employee Referral Program Successful

Employee referral programs are, in fact, a leading tool for talent sourcing based on the resulting candidate quality and retention rates.

Growth Strategies

Seven Reasons Why A Career Portal Solution Needs To Be Your Top Priority

A career portal solution can make your hiring process a lot smoother, smarter and an easier recruitment experience.

