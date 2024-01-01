Muhammad Younas
General Manager, Talentera
Start Off On The Right Foot: Strategies For Effective Talent Onboarding
Your employee's first 100 days at your enterprise can make all the difference in how they perceive you as an employer.
10 Features Every Career Portal Should Have Today
Murch like making your next hire, choosing career portal solution needs (and demands) careful analysis.
Seven Ways To Make Your Employee Referral Program Successful
Employee referral programs are, in fact, a leading tool for talent sourcing based on the resulting candidate quality and retention rates.
Seven Reasons Why A Career Portal Solution Needs To Be Your Top Priority
A career portal solution can make your hiring process a lot smoother, smarter and an easier recruitment experience.
