Mustafa Shaker
Bio
Mustafa Shaker has been in the sales domain for over 15 years, with extensive experience in multinational corporations such as L’Oreal, where he seamlessly transitioned from a finance role to a sales leader.
As the sales director at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), he plays a pivotal role in steering the organization towards significant growth with his ability to blend innovative sales strategies with effective team coordination.
With a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Hawaii and fluent in Arabic and English, he is a key driver of success in the dynamic world of sales.
Latest
Building Lasting Success: The Importance Of Ethical Sales Practices
The importance of ethical sales cannot be overstated, particularly in a digital age where social media reigns supreme, and online reviews can make or break a business.