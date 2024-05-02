Bio

Mustafa Shaker has been in the sales domain for over 15 years, with extensive experience in multinational corporations such as L’Oreal, where he seamlessly transitioned from a finance role to a sales leader.

As the sales director at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), he plays a pivotal role in steering the organization towards significant growth with his ability to blend innovative sales strategies with effective team coordination.

With a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Hawaii and fluent in Arabic and English, he is a key driver of success in the dynamic world of sales.