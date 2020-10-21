Nader Amiri
Founder and COO, elGrocer
Nader Amiri is the founder and COO of elGrocer.
Latest
Sometimes, Founders Need To Step Back And Hand Over Control To A New Team For The Enterprise's Betterment
Why would anyone willingly relinquish the CEO title and the dream of running their own show? This entrepreneur notes why it's good for the business.
