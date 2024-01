Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director, Eathos

Nadim Majdalani is the Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director at eathos . Nadim is one of the founding members of eathos. He previously spent nine years with the global firm Quilvest Private Equity, with a concentration on deal sourcing, execution and post-acquisition support in the F&B/restaurant sector. During his tenure, Nadim worked closely with a number of portfolio companies including YO! Sushi, supporting them in a range of strategic, financial and operational activities. Nadim holds a MBA from Harvard Business School, MS from Stanford University and BE Hons. from the American University of Beirut.