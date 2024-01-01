Nadim Majdalani
Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director, Eathos
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Six Things Investors Look Out For Before Acquiring An Enterprise
Making an acquisition can be an attractive proposition for many reasons, whether it is driven by the synergies between two companies, or simply to eliminate the competition.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-