Nadim Majdalani

Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director, Eathos

Nadim Majdalani is the Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Director at eathos. Nadim is one of the founding members of eathos. He previously spent nine years with the global firm Quilvest Private Equity, with a concentration on deal sourcing, execution and post-acquisition support in the F&B/restaurant sector. During his tenure, Nadim worked closely with a number of portfolio companies including YO! Sushi, supporting them in a range of strategic, financial and operational activities. Nadim holds a MBA from Harvard Business School, MS from Stanford University and BE Hons. from the American University of Beirut.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

Six Things Investors Look Out For Before Acquiring An Enterprise

Making an acquisition can be an attractive proposition for many reasons, whether it is driven by the synergies between two companies, or simply to eliminate the competition.

More Authors You Might Like