Namita Ramani
Bio
Namita Ramani is the founder and CEO of Above Digital, a Dubai-based digital performance marketing agency she established in 2004. With over 25 years of experience in digital marketing, she has built Above Digital into a trusted partner for forward-thinking businesses looking to combine data, creativity, and technology to drive measurable growth.
Latest
Understanding the Middle East Consumer: Where International Brands Fall Short
Success in this region depends on recognizing that audiences are multilingual, behaviors shift with seasonality, convenience shapes decision-making, and platforms play different roles across the customer journey.