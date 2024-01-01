Natalie Brown
Managing Director, Select Training and Management Consultancy LLC
Natalie Brown’s career began in the academic field in Abu Dhabi at both secondary and tertiary levels and worked her way up to eventually establishing and managing Select Training and Management Consultancy. She understands the importance of developing the younger generations today and ensuring companies setting up or operating in the UAE and wider region also have enough cultural awareness to succeed. After six years as an academic, she joined the corporate world, where she not only delivers her training and consultancy to the highest standards which are memorable, but also paves the way for young GCC nationals to lead and inspire the generations to come.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Eight Ways To Make A Positive First Impression
The initial impression will govern an interaction between the parties, so making a positive first impression is vital.
Four Techniques To Help You Achieve Work-Life Balance
Achieving work-life balance is something both women and men should strive for.
It's A Two-Way Street: Giving Effective Employee Feedback
Many people mistakenly think that feedback is a "one-way" street.
The How-To: Making An Impact With Your Presentation
Master the art of public speaking with these few tips.
Seven Tips To Improve Your Work Environment During Ramadan (And Beyond)
Motivation comes from within. Come to work with a Positive Mental Attitude.