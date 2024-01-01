Natalie Brown

Managing Director, Select Training and Management Consultancy LLC

Natalie Brown’s career began in the academic field in Abu Dhabi at both secondary and tertiary levels and worked her way up to eventually establishing and managing Select Training and Management Consultancy. She understands the importance of developing the younger generations today and ensuring companies setting up or operating in the UAE and wider region also have enough cultural awareness to succeed. After six years as an academic, she joined the corporate world, where she not only delivers her training and consultancy to the highest standards which are memorable, but also paves the way for young GCC nationals to lead and inspire the generations to come.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Eight Ways To Make A Positive First Impression

The initial impression will govern an interaction between the parties, so making a positive first impression is vital.

Growth Strategies

Four Techniques To Help You Achieve Work-Life Balance

Achieving work-life balance is something both women and men should strive for.

Growth Strategies

It's A Two-Way Street: Giving Effective Employee Feedback

Many people mistakenly think that feedback is a "one-way" street.

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Making An Impact With Your Presentation

Master the art of public speaking with these few tips.

Growth Strategies

Seven Tips To Improve Your Work Environment During Ramadan (And Beyond)

Motivation comes from within. Come to work with a Positive Mental Attitude.

