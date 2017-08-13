Nausheen Popat

Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lifecare

Nausheen Popat is the founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lifecare. She co-founded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Popat, and is today responsible for managing and coordinating the operational running of the business across Dubai, Kenya and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare’s operational excellence strategic initiatives. She is a graduate of the University of Northridge, California, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in hotel management. 
cofounded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Po
pat, and is today responsible
for managing and coordinating the operational running of
the business across Dubai, Kenya
and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare
s operational excellence strategic initiatives.
Nausheen is a graduate of the University of Northridge, Ca
lifornia,
an
d holds a bachelor
s
degree in hotel management
cofounded Lifecare 20 years ago with Alniz Po
pat, and is today responsible
for managing and coordinating the operational running of
the business across Dubai, Kenya
and Qatar. Popat focuses on delivering Lifecare
s operational excellence strategic initiatives.
Nausheen is a graduate of the University of Northridge, Ca
lifornia,
an
d holds a bachelor
s
degree in hotel management

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Six Best Ways To Lower Your Company's Health Insurance Premiums

There's an art to lowering company health insurance premiums while still providing a valuable and meaningful package for employees.

Growth Strategies

Five Customer Experience Mistakes (And How You Can Avoid Them)

With technological advancements placing newer and faster product alternatives at the fingertips of consumers across the globe, businesses can no longer rely solely on effective products for attracting and retaining customers.

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Delivering Great Customer Service

In improving customer experience, you are sure to find return on investment.

Growth Strategies

How To Prevent Stress, Depression, And Anxiety At Work

Once a taboo subject, emotional wellbeing is becoming an increasingly important issue for companies.

Growth Strategies

Why Reducing Employee Healthcare Isn't Saving You Money

If the spiraling cost of employee health insurance is forcing you to consider cutting back on the quality of the healthcare package you offer, think again.

Social Media

The New Normal: Rethinking Social Media Usage At Work

How to ensure that your workforce is able to perform to the best of its collective ability.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...