Nausheen Popat
Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lifecare
Six Best Ways To Lower Your Company's Health Insurance Premiums
There's an art to lowering company health insurance premiums while still providing a valuable and meaningful package for employees.
Five Customer Experience Mistakes (And How You Can Avoid Them)
With technological advancements placing newer and faster product alternatives at the fingertips of consumers across the globe, businesses can no longer rely solely on effective products for attracting and retaining customers.
The How-To: Delivering Great Customer Service
In improving customer experience, you are sure to find return on investment.
How To Prevent Stress, Depression, And Anxiety At Work
Once a taboo subject, emotional wellbeing is becoming an increasingly important issue for companies.
Why Reducing Employee Healthcare Isn't Saving You Money
If the spiraling cost of employee health insurance is forcing you to consider cutting back on the quality of the healthcare package you offer, think again.
The New Normal: Rethinking Social Media Usage At Work
How to ensure that your workforce is able to perform to the best of its collective ability.
