Chief Energy Officer, LINKVIVA

Niousha Ehsan wears many hats, with her most notable one being the Chief Energy Officer (CEO) of LINKVIVA.

Being in Dubai for 25+ years, she has cemented her place in the international events industry via an innovative mindset and relentless pursuit of success. These efforts have landed her in publications such as the Top 50 GCC Women Leaders list and paved the way for her entrance into highly exclusive circles like the Young Presidents Organization.

As both a certified life coach and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) coach, Niousha is a champion of women’s empowerment, and she has used her platform to mentor entrepreneurial and ambitious women across the globe. Niousha’s motto is simple, and has been repeatedly proven: “Happiness is Profitable.”