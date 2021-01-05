Nyla Khan
Co-founder, Mirai Partners, Willow Tree Kids, and Kids World Nurseries
Nyla Khan is the co-founder for Mirai Partners, Willow Tree Kids, and Kids World Nurseries. She is a Forbes 30 Under 30 millennial educator who has over the past ten years lived, worked, and pursued the same dream of wanting to create sustainable and scalable change for the most vulnerable among us. Over the past two years, as the co-founder at Mirai, Nyla brought artificial intelligence and literacy assessment to governments across the MENA region, with a potential impact on millions of students. On the other hand, with Willow Tree Kids and Kids World Nurseries, she and her team have been pioneering a new nursery for “the new normal,” along with launching the first machine learning-enabled personalized early learning platform.
Latest
Three Reasons Why We Need To Watch, Follow, And Invest In Africa In 2022
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's harsh economic impact on the region's economies (with it having ushered in the first recession in 25 years), the economy is set to grow by 3.8% in 2022.
Be The Change: Lessons From A Woman In Business (For Other Women In Business)
From paying attention to your physical, emotional, and psychological health, all of which are interconnected, you will be able to focus properly and run your business effectively.
12 Years In 12 Months: What 2020 Taught Me As An Entrepreneur
Despite all that happened though, behind every cloud is a silver lining, and so we cannot overlook some of the positives that has come with all these changes.
