Executive Vice President of Global Business Development, Paymob

Omar El-Gammal is the Executive Vice President of Global Business Development at Paymob.

Omar joined the company in 2019, and he leads Paymob’s international expansion, new market development, and strategic partnerships. Under his leadership, Paymob has partnered with some of the world's biggest brands including Uber, Shopify, IKEA, and PayPal. In 2022, Omar led the company’s expansion to the Pakistan and United Arab Emirates markets. In 2023. Omar oversaw Paymob's KSA and Oman market entry.

Prior to Paymob, Omar held several business development roles including positions with Al Kamel Holding and India-based mobile manufacturer, Lava. Omar started his career as an engineer working with Orange Business Services and Vodafone Egypt.

Omar holds a B.Sc. in Communications Engineering and an M.B.A. in Strategic Management from the Maastricht School of Management. Omar has been a member of World Economic Forum - Global Shapers, and he is currently a member of Forbes Business Development Council.