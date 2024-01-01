Omar Tahboub

General Manager, Bayt.com

Omar Tahboub is General Manager at Bayt.com, the #1 job site in the Middle East with more than 40,000 employers and over 35,600,000 registered job seekers from across the Middle East, North Africa and the globe, representing all industries, nationalities and career levels. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Five Essential Steps Businesses Need To Take In Order To Be Talent-Ready

Both job seekers and employers are increasingly concerned with skills which they deem necessary for success.

Growth Strategies

Investing In Innovators: Planting The Entrepreneurial Seed At Your Company

The increasing shift towards flexible work arrangements is boosting autonomous work models with multiplied room to create and produce.

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Fostering A Learning Environment In Your Enterprise

Why innovative businesses are obsessed with learning.

Growth Strategies

Four HR Trends Your Enterprise Needs To Tap Into To Get Ahead

The top four HR trends, which, when tapped into, can help your business perform at the peak of its ability.

More Authors You Might Like