Parvez Ahmed
Co-Founder and Chairman of A2Z Arabia
Parvez Ahmed is the co-founder and Chairman of A2Z Arabia, prior to which he was the Director of Sales – Datamena & Broadcasting at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company – du. Ahmed obtained a bachelor of computer science and engineering degree from the University of Madras in 2002, and a master’s of business administration from the National Louis University.
The Right Approach To Growth As A Startup
The founders of Dubai-based A2Z Arabia reveal a base fuel for their business expansion strategy.
