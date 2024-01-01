Parvez Ahmed

Co-Founder and Chairman of A2Z Arabia

Parvez Ahmed is the co-founder and Chairman of A2Z Arabia, prior to which he was the Director of Sales – Datamena & Broadcasting at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company – du. Ahmed obtained a bachelor of computer science and engineering degree from the University of Madras in 2002, and a master’s of business administration from the National Louis University.  

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Right Approach To Growth As A Startup

The founders of Dubai-based A2Z Arabia reveal a base fuel for their business expansion strategy.

