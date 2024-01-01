Peter Hogg

Director for Talent Acquisition - MEA, Schneider Electric

Peter Hogg is the Director for Talent Acquisition - MEA at Schneider Electric

Growth Strategies

For A Post COVID-19 World, Internship Programs Too Must Adapt And Go Virtual

While the ability to sit down physically in the same office as our interns and spend a full day working with them has been taken away from us this year, the reasons for us wanting to have interns and engage with students hasn't changed.

