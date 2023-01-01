Professor Lynne Jack

Professor Lynne Jack is Associate Principal (International Research) and Director of the Centre of Excellence in Smart and Sustainable Construction at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Charting The Future: The UAE Emerges As A Leader In Sustainable Infrastructure Development

With building and construction activities responsible for 39% of global carbon emissions, there's no question that the construction sector has to take a leading position in sustainability and climate change conversations.

