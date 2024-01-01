Rafic Fakih
Managing Director of Emirates Fast Food Company
Keep It Local: The Importance Of Localizing Your Franchise Approach
Franchising can be one of the most effective ways to amplify business growth. Within the thriving food and beverage category in the region, it is a model that has proved particularly compelling.
