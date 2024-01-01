Rafic Fakih

Managing Director of Emirates Fast Food Company

Rafic Fakih is the Managing Director of Emirates Fast Food Company and Partner & Operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the United Arab Emirates. He is responsible for managing and growing McDonald’s in the UAE. Rafic has played a crucial role in the success and growth of McDonald’s in the country since the first store opening in 1994.

