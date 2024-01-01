Rashid Al Ghurair
Founder and CEO, CAFU
Rashid Al Ghurair is the founder and CEO of CAFU, the MENA region’s first on-demand car service designed around the needs of the consumer, transforming the way a car is run and operated.
Latest
The Art Of Convenience In Motion
It is important for the business community to follow closely the sentiment of the consumer, ensuring a consistent level of deep understanding of what consumers want and value most, in order to continue to be a competitive provider in the marketplace.
Three Guiding Principles For Businesses To Emerge Strongly In The Post COVID-19 World
In our new world post COVID-19, businesses need to review how they operate, adjust to the relevance of our changing world, and ultimately design in a more responsive service to the consumer to make life better.
