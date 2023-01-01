Rashit Makhat is the co-founder and Director of Scalo Technologies, a tech venture company based in Dubai.

Rashit has more than 15 years of management experience in telecommunications, mining, information technology, and asset management in the banking and real estate sectors. Since 2020, he has served as the co-founder and Director of Dubai-based Scalo Technologies, which helps startup founders to build impactful technology companies, and generate sustainable growth across key sectors of the global digital economy.

Among Scalo Technologies’ investments are Hexacore, a mobile game developer and publisher specializing in hybrid mobile Web3 games, Megarender.com, a cloud 3D render farm that offers rendering services to 3D specialists, including freelancers, architecture firms, animation studios, VFX studios, and game developers, and Voctiv, an international deep tech specialist that helps companies build fully autonomous, AI-powered contact centers, with virtual agents capable of maintaining sophisticated conversations, and mimicking human emotions.

Rashit was formerly was an independent director and member of the Board of Directors of Kcell JSC, one of the largest telecommunication companies in Kazakhstan, and the country’s leading gold mining concern, Kazakhaltyn JSC. He was also an independent director and member of the Board of Directors of Kaspi Bank JSC, one of the leading financial institution in Kazakhstan.

Rashit graduated from Moscow State Institute for International Relations with a degree in international economic relations, and earned his Executive MBA degree from London Business School.