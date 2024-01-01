CEO, Video Expert, Executive Producer, Media Consultant, and Speaker

Reim El Houni's career includes working with TV stations like the BBC to being an Executive Producer and Head of Events at Dubai One. Reim launched her own production company Ti22 Films in January 2011, which has won 25 New York Festival Awards, and a Cannes Corporate Media and TV Award.

Reim has worked with some of the globe's largest multinationals and broadcasters such as National Geographic, Times of India, Discovery Channel, and many more. Reim also works closely with government entities on their video content and strategy including the likes of Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC), Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA), Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), and Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), to name a few.

Reim founded dubai ON demand in 2014, with a focus on branded content, which has evolved into a video-based personal branding membership community for business owners and thought leaders. Reim also supports organizations as a media consultant and video strategist, developing workshops and training for teams. Expo 2020 Dubai was a milestone project as Reim executive produced the daily live international TV show, Studio Expo. The show featured a wide range of high profile guests from presidents to Michelin star chefs. In 2023, Reim's latest adventure is executive producing the new daily lifestyle show on Dubai One, DXB Today, ensuring residents of Dubai stay up to date on everything happening in the city.

Reim has served on the jury of the New York Festival for eight years, and she is often seen at events as a speaker and moderator. She is also an active member of the business community, being a long standing member of the Young Arab Leaders, and a Regional Consultant for BNI New Dubai. Her passion for the media industry has led her to develop additional brands including Fusion Digital Content, Dynamite Animations, and the DIY Video Academy.