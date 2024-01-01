Renzo Bravo

Head of Marketing and Strategy, ISMEA, UPS

Five Key Growth Considerations For SMEs Within The Evolving Regional E-Commerce Ecosystem

Creating the right infrastructure and opportunities for SMEs and helping them navigate the e-commerce, retail and logistics waves is critical, especially for those looking to make their mark in the e-commerce industry.

