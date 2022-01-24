Robyn Abou Chedid is an executive coach, consumer behavior specialist, and a personal brand strategist to C-level executives, as well as the founder of GUIDED Agency, based in Dubai. Educated in Australia, and after a 16+ year award-winning career in marketing across APAC, Europe, GCC and the MENA region, Robyn now utilizes her experience and specialism in consumer behavior to help professionals and corporate leaders achieve their personal ambitions by leveraging their aspirations into real life, career, and business opportunities.