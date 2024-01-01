Ruchir Punjabi
Co-founder and Chief Digital Officer of Distributed Energy
Ruchir Punjabi is the co-founder and Chief Digital Officer of Distributed Energy, a company that matches investors with renewable energy projects across Africa, Middle East and India, and the founder of Langoor, one of APAC’s largest independent digital agencies that was sold to Havas Group in 2019. Punjabi continues to be a Board Director and Evangelist for the business. He is also an active member of Entrepreneurs' Organization UAE Chapter.
After the International student crisis in Australia in 2010, Punjabi created the Australia India Youth Dialogue, a track II diplomatic dialogue between the young leaders of Australia and India. He is also the founder of a School of Policy and Governance and Samarthan India.
Punjabi is a Computer Science graduate from Sydney University and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He serves as Director on a number of not for profit and business Boards, including investing in some of them. de.energy
Latest
How Your Business Can Survive The COVID-19 Crisis (And Then Thrive After It)
Getting a grip on your business first is the top priority. If you don't have cash, how can you get to a place of stability first? If you already have stability, then this is an amazing opportunity to transform what you do, and thrive for what is certainly going to be a changed world after this crisis.
