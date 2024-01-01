Saad Umerani

Managing Partner, Enabling Future

Saad Umerani is the Managing Partner of Enabling Future, a sector-agnostic venture capital firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Enabling Future provides seed and early-stage funding to entrepreneurs who challenge conventional wisdom and look to create true disruption.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why It's A Good Time To Be A Startup In The Healthy Food Space

It certainly looks to be a good time to be in the food business- especially when it's healthy.

Finance

Envisioning Potential: The Methodology Driving A Venture Capital Investment

We have developed a structured assessment process, consisting of checklists, which we adapt according to the development stage of the startup, and which we also constantly update based on our learning.

More Authors You Might Like