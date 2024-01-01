Saad Umerani
Managing Partner, Enabling Future
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why It's A Good Time To Be A Startup In The Healthy Food Space
It certainly looks to be a good time to be in the food business- especially when it's healthy.
Envisioning Potential: The Methodology Driving A Venture Capital Investment
We have developed a structured assessment process, consisting of checklists, which we adapt according to the development stage of the startup, and which we also constantly update based on our learning.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach