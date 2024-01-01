Salman Khoja
Former Head of Finance, Virtuzone
Salman Khoja was the former Head of Finance at Virtuzone, a role in which he oversaw the accounting, business support, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and internal audit functions. Salman joined the company in 2010, and today, plays a key role in ensuring Virtuzone maintains its position as one the fastest growing business setup firms in the region. Prior to joining Virtuzone, he was associated with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) and its member firm for four years. In his free time, he is actively involved in charity work, having recently visited Nepal after the earthquake disaster to help with the rebuilding efforts.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Common Financial Mistakes Startups Make- And How To Avoid Them
Although it may be a hard fact to face, many of us are just simply not very good at managing our finances.
Seven Rules To Keep Startup Costs In Order
According to research from the venture capital database CB Insights, who surveyed over 150 failed startups for the study, the second most common reason for failure was, quite simply, running out of cash.