Samir Zehani, is the managing partner of NINETNINE 99 and an active member of Young Arab Leaders. As an award-winning expert in the entertainment, media and technology sector, Samir is an industry recognized top executive who worked for Orange group, TDF Group, Global Eagle and MBC in managing complex business units, driving change and generating new revenue streams and innovations. His start-up NINETNINE 99 became a leader in international and digital content distribution, is active in Pay TV across EMEA, and operates its own satellite television channel and video streaming app.