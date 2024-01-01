Sara Trüschler and Terry Dehdashty are entrepreneurs, media gurus and yoga lovers who founded Lotus Communications in 2014, after meeting on a yoga retreat in Bali. Both founders brought with them many years of experience in marketing, PR, events and media, and wanted to move away from the traditional PR agency model and offer a more holistic approach to brand management. Both founders have a Middle Eastern background and Western education, and have worked in the U.S., U.K., the Far East and the Middle East which gives them a truly international outlook and an in-depth insight into the region. With a growing number of lifestyle, wellness, and corporate clients, Lotus Communications has rapidly established itself in the market and is proof that two businesswomen can succeed by offering their own unique approach.