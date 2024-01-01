Shailesh Dash

Shailesh Dash is an award-winning entrepreneur, ideator, mentor, and philanthropist. A veteran of the MENA alternative investments sector, Dash has over 20 years of alternative investment experience. In 2010, he started Al Masah Capital which has successfully raised over US$1 billion and established itself as one of the fastest growing alternative investment management and advisory firms focusing on the MENA and SE Asia region. Before Al Masah Capital, Dash had managed $4 billion of assets and executed 14 IPOs and five trade sales. In addition, he created the second largest PE business in the MENA region (extrapolated from rankings of PEI Asia) and served on the boards of 12 companies. 

Latest

Finance

Bolstering The Future: The UAE's Permanent Residency Offering Bodes Well For Business In The Country

It has never been a better time to be a man or a woman with a plan, the ambition, and the drive to succeed in the UAE.

Growth Strategies

Five Forecasts For The MENA Investment Landscape In 2017

Insights from Al Masah Capital's Sixth Annual Investor Forum at Dubai.

Finance

Moving Mainstream: A VC's Perspective On The MENA Fintech Ecosystem

The fintech sector has emerged as the poster child of global investment activity in the past five years, with more than US$50 billion invested in almost 2,500 companies since 2010.

Growth Strategies

Family First: Securing Continued Growth For Family Businesses In The MENA Region

It is a more private, low profile subset of the business world that turns out to be the main driver: family businesses.

