Shailesh Dash
Bolstering The Future: The UAE's Permanent Residency Offering Bodes Well For Business In The Country
It has never been a better time to be a man or a woman with a plan, the ambition, and the drive to succeed in the UAE.
Five Forecasts For The MENA Investment Landscape In 2017
Insights from Al Masah Capital's Sixth Annual Investor Forum at Dubai.
Moving Mainstream: A VC's Perspective On The MENA Fintech Ecosystem
The fintech sector has emerged as the poster child of global investment activity in the past five years, with more than US$50 billion invested in almost 2,500 companies since 2010.
Family First: Securing Continued Growth For Family Businesses In The MENA Region
It is a more private, low profile subset of the business world that turns out to be the main driver: family businesses.