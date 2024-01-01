Shailesh Dash

Shailesh Dash is an award-winning entrepreneur, ideator, mentor, and philanthropist. A veteran of the MENA alternative investments sector, Dash has over 20 years of alternative investment experience. In 2010, he started Al Masah Capital which has successfully raised over US$1 billion and established itself as one of the fastest growing alternative investment management and advisory firms focusing on the MENA and SE Asia region. Before Al Masah Capital, Dash had managed $4 billion of assets and executed 14 IPOs and five trade sales. In addition, he created the second largest PE business in the MENA region (extrapolated from rankings of PEI Asia) and served on the boards of 12 companies.