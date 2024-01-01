Shaun Robison
CEO, GSM Education Middle East
Shaun Robison, CEO of GSM Education Middle East, is an entrepreneurial chief executive who has delivered exceptional results across the MENA education sector. Shaun has worked with investors, operating companies, consultants, teachers, and government regulators to plan, license, deliver and scale projects.
Shaun has published education research in a range of academic journals, covering the Middle East education sector, whilst also advising some of the region’s largest groups, such as the Adani Group in Ahmedabad, LIPPO Capital in Jakarta, The City Schools Group, and The Sobha Group in Dubai. Shaun has also been an Advisor to the Executive Council of Dubai and the Ministry of Finance, Oman.
Shaun holds a PhD in education, and he is a Governor for the IDEA Early Learning Center. He is also a regular contributor to The Business Breakfast show, which occupies the prime-time slot in the mornings on the Dubai Eye 103.8 radio channel.
