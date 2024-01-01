Tala Al Jabri
Investor
Tala Al Jabri is an investor in high impact early-stage technology companies in emerging markets. Previously, Tala was a strategy and finance advisor and has worked across the Middle East, Africa and North America. She obtained her MBA from The Wharton School and Master in Public Administration from Harvard University. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Latest
Regulators Look Set To Be The Year's Biggest Tech Disruptors (With More To Come)
Governments are not only increasing regulation of fintech companies, but they are also actively building new technologies that seemingly compete with them.
Women As A Source Of Survival And Advantage: The Case For Saudi Arabia
Economic inclusion of Saudi women will create and drive the kingdom's economy in the future.
Where There Are Challenges, There Are Also Opportunities: Lessons From The Arab Youth Forum
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has long been a vocal advocate of youth inclusion in the affairs of government, society, and the economy of Dubai and the UAE.