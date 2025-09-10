Selected participants will gain access to a curated curriculum of workshops, coaching and domain expertise, alongside connections to Antler's and Mubadala's global networks.

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), in partnership with global early-stage investor Antler and Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem Hub71, has launched the National Founders Program, a strategic, six-week venture-building initiative to turn university research into commercially viable startups aligned with industry needs.

The program will target high-potential research talent from Abu Dhabi's leading universities.

The initiative follows Mubadala's investment in Antler and reflects its commitment to advancing the UAE's innovation ecosystem.

As a result of this partnership, Antler will lead the programs' early phases focused on ideation, venture validation and founder development, while Hub71 will host the program and serve as the scale-up platform connecting academic research with Abu Dhabi's broader tech and investment ecosystem.



Participants will benefit from structured access to Hub71's extensive network of mentors, domain experts and strategic partners.

They will also benefit from founder-focused services such as perks, regulatory support and go-to-market pathways designed to accelerate early-stage ventures.

Leveraging its experience in running founder-first programs and supporting startups across 24 sectors, Hub71 will provide tailored workshops, soft-landing support and investor connectivity to help embed participants into Abu Dhabi's innovation landscape.



Ali AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, commented, "We are not waiting for innovation to happen; we are driving it. Through this program, we are transforming high-potential research into scalable ventures with clear commercial applications. It reflects our broader mandate at Mubadala UAE Investments—to incubate new and innovative high-growth sectors that strengthen Abu Dhabi's knowledge economy and create a positive impact on our communities. By bringing together universities, venture builders, and industry under one national framework, we are creating a strong engine for economic growth, talent development, and long-term value."



Romain Assuncao, Managing Partner, Antler in MENAP, said, "Abu Dhabi is positioned to become a regional hub for research-led innovation. This program reflects a shared commitment to connect early-stage talent with the companies and infrastructure that can help them thrive."



Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, "Empowering local talent to transform ideas into scalable tech ventures is essential to growing homegrown startups from Abu Dhabi. Through our partnership, Hub71 will provide participants with direct access to the tools, expertise, and networks needed to build and scale their ventures. This program reflects our commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and innovation."