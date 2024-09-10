Get All Access for $5/mo

Global Crypto Exchange M2 Joins Phoenix Group And Cypher Capital As Lead Investors In Dubai-Based Social Monetization Platform Lyvely Founded by tech entrepreneurs Farah Zafar and Dave Catudal, Lyvely stands out for its hybrid approach to disrupting socialfi.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Dubai-based social finance (socialfi) advancing the scope of creator monetization Lyvely has enlisted global crypto exchange M2 among its investors, alongside ADX-listed crypto group Phoenix Group and global Web3 VC fund Cypher Capital.

Lyvely will be deploying previously secured equity investment into product development and the corporation's growth, while M2's recent token investment will be deployed into on-chain innovation for the creator and freelancer economy. This includes offering creators and users a suite of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, as well as driving strategic partnerships and token listings on tier 1 exchanges. Lyvely's Whitelist Airdrop was launched recently, with the public listing slated for Q4 2024.

Founded by tech entrepreneurs Farah Zafar and Dave Catudal, Lyvely stands out for its hybrid approach to disrupting socialfi. The platform's native utility token is built on the Base network, alongside a suite of DeFi tools that enable a seamless on-ramp off-ramp payment mechanism, while the UI/UX follows a familiar web2 flow for an intuitive user experience.

Speaking on the successful token pre-sale and investment raise, Dave Catudal, co-founder and CXO of Lyvely, said, "This investment will enable us to establish a solid foundation in governance, security and fintech tools, as we work to build a tokenized ecosystem that bridges the growing divide between traditional social media users and innovations in Web3."

M2 CEO Stefan Kimmel said, "Our investment is not just one made into Lyvely's ecosystem, but the wider Web3 one, for it seeks to reward creators, freelancers, and digital entrepreneurs - which will ultimately contribute to mainstream adoption. Just like M2, Lyvely is a further example of a UAE born project, focused on making the region a leading global one for virtual assets."

Related: The UAE's Crypto Powerhouse: Munaf Ali, Co-Founder And Group Managing Director, Phoenix Group

Lyvely recently received a perfect 10/10 score on Hacken's smart contract audit across parameters such as security, code quality, test coverage and documentation quality. "Through LVLY, we aim to introduce a safe and secure environment for millions of mainstream users to venture into the crypto world, and experience the wider benefits of tokenization, including micro-payments, real-time transfers, and improved community building and quality engagement. We know that merging Web2 and Web3 worlds is the breakthrough that SocialFi needs, and we have the vision and infrastructure to lead this movement," Dave added.

Related: Future Foresight: Phoenix Group Co-Founder Bijan Alizadeh On Why He Continues To Look At The Crypto Space With Realistic Optimism

With a variety of monetization streams available, Lyvely has already onboarded over 25,000 creators before their global launch. To ensure optimal real-world value for holders of the LVLY token, the platform has partnered with some of the leading fintech providers to offer digital wallet creation using a social login, as well as on- and- off ramping of the token directly from the Lyvely platform. This move has been designed to bridge the gap between mainstream and web3 users, and enable everyone to purchase, store and trade $LVLY straight from their Lyvely profile.

Related: Committed To Success: Farah Zafar, Co-Founder And CEO, Lyvely
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome and Start a Business, According to Gary Vee, a Serial Entrepreneur Worth Over $200 Million

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur, Gary Vaynerchuk shares how to overcome your fears when starting a business.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Worked on in a Local Starbucks 'Went From Nothing to $1 Million.' Now It Will Make Over $30 Million This Year.

Melinda Spigel transformed a simple jewelry-making hobby into a lucrative full-time business with multimillion-dollar annual sales.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

5 Proven Strategies for Turning Your Knowledge into Income

This article explores practical strategies to monetize your expertise by focusing on building authority, creating digital products and leveraging content to unlock new opportunities.

By Carlos Gil
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Business News

People Have Mixed Reactions to Apple's New iPhone 16 Lineup

Dismissive, admiring, humorous — the iPhone 16 sparked it all.

By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

4 Questions Venture Capital Investors Will Ask in Your Pitch (and How to Answer Them)

Pitching your idea to venture capitalists can be intimidating. Prepare yourself with answers to these crucial questions.

By Kevin Forestell